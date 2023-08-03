Tulsa artist opens 'perplexing' and ‘ethereal’ art show 'Love Yo Self'

TULSA, Okla. -- Local visionary artist, Chandra Valkyrie’s art show Love Yo Self opened on Thursday night at the Equality Center in downtown Tulsa.
Valkyrie was born and raised in the Tulsa Metro.
“Technically, I grew up in Broken Arrow but then I moved downtown,” said Valkyrie. “I ended up buying a house 100-year-old house downtown about 10 years ago. It's both my studio and my home.”
Valkyrie’s art was described by many of the attendees and art enthusiasts as, “out-of-the-box,” “weird,” “creepy,” “beautiful,” “other-worldly” and “ethereal.”
Valkyrie says she is drawn to the macabre and has been practicing compassion to heal from past trauma.
FOX23 asked Valkyrie how would she describe her own creative works.
“It's not fine art. It's not high-end art. It's more about processing my emotions. Some of these, I was processing some trauma when I drew those. They come from my sketchbook and it's kind of automated, so I don't really think about what I'm doing. The process is kind of no process.” said Valkyrie. “What I am, I have to create or I don't feel right. It's just an integral part of me. I draw something and then I can see the meaning of it. It's almost like I'm tuning into something.”
Valkyrie says that her healing from trauma has proven very inspiring to her art pieces.
“It's breaking through that veil of being stuck in negative thoughts and emotions,” said Valkyrie.
The artist says she would love to be able to push art forward in Tulsa.
“I love the macabre. I love to kind of freak people out and make them, force them to be in the moment,” said Valkyrie. “The currency is smiles and perplexing people.”
Love Yo Self will be showing in downtown Tulsa at the Equality Center throughout the month of Aug. 2023.
