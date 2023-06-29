Sterlin Harjo, the creator of "Reservation Dogs", has announced that the upcoming third season will be the final chapter in an Instagram post.
“When we came up with the idea of "Reservation Dogs", I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did,” said Harjo. "As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika [Waititi] and me that the season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale."
"Reservation Dogs" premiered on Aug. 9, 2021, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples Day on FX/Hulu.
The series gave underrepresented Native voices a mainstream platform to share authentic stories that were moving, human, courageous, hilarious and adventurous.
The show was shot on location in Oklahoma.
“As for our beautiful cast, especially Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor, you are the Rez Dogs and this wouldn’t have been the same without you,” said Harjo. “Although it’s the end of this story, it’s likely you will see Elora Danon, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack, Cheese Williams and other characters in the Rez Dogs universe show up in other stories to come.”
The third and final season, with ten episodes, premieres Aug. 2 on FX/Hulu.