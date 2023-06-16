Owasso woman now Guinness World Record holder for largest collection of Avatar: The Last Airbender memorabilia

OWASSO, Okla. -- Jessica Carey has been on cloud nine all week. Carey resides in Owasso and works as a security guard and is an artist.
In the afternoon on Thursday, June 15, Carey logged into her email account when she received the news that she was now officially the Guinness World Record title holder for, “the largest collection of Avatar: The Last Airbender universe memorabilia."
“I feel elated! My inner child is beaming right now. This is something that has been years in the making,” said Carey. “I have 2,026 items total! The items range anywhere from books, stationery, bags, clothes, and accessories to action figures, legos, trading stickers from Argentina, exclusive Avatar magazines from Germany, an action figure of one of the characters, only released in the Netherlands and posters. My house feels like a museum filled with ATLA history!”
Carey says her entire ATLA collection is worth an estimated, $20,000.
Avatar: The Last Airbender (ATLA) is an animated Nickelodeon television show that began airing in February of 2005. Carey has been a dedicated fan for almost 18 years!
“I started watching it a month after it premiered when I was 12 years old,” said Carey. “I’ve always had a love for Asian cultures, specifically Japanese culture, and it was clear that the show was heavily inspired by that. I watched the first episode and immediately fell in love with Katara the female lead. I had never seen an Asian-inspired world with a native girl in it. And that’s who I wanted to be, Katara. Being native myself, Cherokee Nation, I felt represented.”
As Carey’s love for the animated show began to grow so did her ATLA collection.
“As a kid, I dreamed of having a house full of Avatar: The Last Airbender merchandise. My goal was to collect every piece of memorabilia that was ever manufactured in the world,” said Carey. “I knew it would be a challenge, but it was one that I felt drawn to. This show meant so much to me. One of the best feelings I get as I walk into my office, is being so inspired by the items around me. It encourages me to work on my own art, my own storytelling.”
In 2020, the pandemic hit and the world shut down. While everyone was stuck at home, Netflix decided to release Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Carey says the popularity of the show skyrocketed.
“Merchandise is plentiful now and while I have accepted that I won’t be able to collect every piece of merchandise there ever was, I could still achieve the largest collection in the world!” said Carey.
And so the collection continued to expand. When Carey came across a video of a woman who had the largest collection of Mickey Mouse memorabilia that was certified by Guinness World Records, that’s when she realized that attaining a Guinness World Record title for the largest collection of ATLA merchandise, could be possible.
The application process to become an official Guinness World Record holder is extensive. It includes two independent witnesses, a video of the entire counting process, before, during and after photos counting each item, witness statements, and a cover letter.
“I spent several months preparing for the video count. I wanted to create a system that would make the video attempt more efficient. I came up with the idea of packing away everything in a box and writing down what exactly was in it,” said Carey. “Then, I numbered all of the boxes in the order of the spreadsheet so I knew which box was needed based on what item we were on. Packing away all of these items safely and trying to consolidate everything into just a few boxes was incredibly time-consuming. I would say I worked on it collectively for 60 hours during the months of August and September 2022.”
The counting event took place on Feb. 12 and her system paid off. It took about 12 hours to count over 2,000 items, but everything ran smoothly.
When the application was finally ready, Carey crossed her fingers and pressed send hoping for the best.
Then, came the waiting period. Carey said she knew it could take a few months to finally hear back from Guinness.
Four months later, the news was official. Carey received the title and a certificate that will arrive by mail in July. Beyond the title and the certificate, Carey says it’s the “sense of accomplishment and potential opportunities” she is most thrilled about.
“I don’t need to hold the title forever. I just wanted to be the first. I wanted to be the one to pave the way and encourage others to beat this record one day,” said Carey.
FOX23 asked Carey what her most favorite item was out of her entire ATLA memorabilia collection.
“I think if I had to absolutely choose something, it would be the pilot script. I found it about eight years ago on eBay with a certificate of authenticity and I thought to myself, ‘One day I’m going to have the creators of ATLA, Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko sign this.’ I still have yet to meet them, but I plan on it happening someday,” said Carey.
Perhaps, DiMartino and Konietzko will want to meet, Jessica Carey, who is now the Guinness Book World Record holder of “the largest collection of Avatar: The Last Airbender universe memorabilia.”