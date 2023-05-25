Okla. Ewok actor shares film set stories 40 years after Return of the Jedi’s 1983 release

Okla. - It has been 40 years since the third Star Wars film of the original trilogy, Episode VI, “Return of the Jedi” premiered in cinemas across the planet. The date of the film’s theatrical release was May 25, 1983.
According to a May 27, 1983, New York Times article, “Return of the Jedi” made $6,219,629 on its opening day.
Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca return to the big screen as they battle the evil forces of the dark side in a galaxy far, far away.
Oklahoma City resident Kendra Wall Dahl played an Ewok in the “Return of Jedi” film.
In the ending credits her maiden name, Kendra Wall appears amongst the Ewok cast.
Wall Dahl said she is honored to be a part of a production that is, “timeless, iconic and world-renowned.”
In 1980, Wall Dahl was attending a conference with Little People of America. (LPA) when a talent scout at the event said they were casting about 48 little people to cast in Ewok roles for a movie.
“I was fortunate to be chosen amongst 150 candidates,” said Wall Dahl. “We were told it was a sci-fi horror movie with the cover title, “Blue Harvest.” Many of us had our suspicions that it was Star Wars related. However, it wasn’t confirmed until day one when walking onto set and seeing several of the actors ready for action with the Ewoks! The Internet did not exist then, so we didn’t have a lot of resources to look deeper into things.”
Wall Dahl says the sci-fi film began shooting in 1981 when she was 21. On her first day, she attended a fitting for her wardrobe.
“When I arrived, the dresser told me that once I was suited up ‘George’ wanted to see me in costume and have me move around to appear as an animal and not a person in custom,” said Wall Dahl.
George Lucas is the creator of Star Wars and the founder of LucasFilms. Lucas and Lawrence Kasdan, both wrote the Return of the Jedi script. Wall Dahl knew Lucas was the man to impress with her animal-like moves.
“George was nice, yet reserved. He was very focused on observing my movements in the costume and directing animal scenarios to me,” said Wall Dahl. “I was a bit nervous. Fortunately, I came back the next day to begin shooting the net scene.”
Wall Dahl says the work schedule was 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Return of the Jedi was shot on location in the remote mountains of Crescent City. Filming for Wall Dahl took place just over a month, she says.
Each morning they headed to the wardrobe department to become “Ewoks.”
“It was all about baby powder, latex, custom jammies, stuffing and fur. We would start putting on our custom-made pajamas on our own,” said Wall Dahl.
She says most of the day was spent in costume. Wall Dahl says there was one wardrobe dresser assigned to each Ewok.
“They would help us slide into the costume padding, fur, feet, gloves and lastly our masks. The mask fit so close to our faces. They were custom-made from our given facial angles and body measurements prior to our arrival,” said Wall Dahl.
As an Ewok on the set of "Return of the Jedi," Wall Dahl says she made some great friends on set. She says the dynamics on set were playful.
“Non-Ewok actors and staff sometimes had fun knocking us Ewoks over knowing we wouldn't get hurt because of all the protective padding. And we were defenseless in the costume. They would knock us over between takes with barely a tap or using one finger,” said Wall Dahl. “Once during a tender scene between Princess Leia and Han Solo, we were all told to be very quiet while filming was taking place and had to stay close by for the next filmings on set. We were all quiet and engaged in observing the scene between them.”
Peter Mayhew who played the role of Chewbacca decided it would be funny to knock me over, Wall Dahl says.
“Well, one little tip over from a 7'2" man's pointer finger got a little out of hand. I rolled over and was flopping around to get up more than usual,” said Wall Dahl. “Many people around me were busy holding their hands over their mouths to keep from laughing out loud and did not have a free hand to pick me up. Someone in charge of the scene being filmed yelled, ‘Cut!’ and reminded us to keep quiet if we wanted to continue watching. It was all in good fun.”
Wall Dahl got to work with Warwick Davis who played the Ewok Wicket. Davis also starred in the film and television series “Willow” and the “Leprechaun” films.
“Warwick was an impressive young kid at the time, around 12 years old. He conducted himself in such a professional actor-kind-of-way. He was fun between takes as well, joining in with the rest of us on set even though he was younger than us at the time,” said Wall Dahl. “About eight years ago, I was fortunate to be asked to take Warwick’s wife and daughter on a shopping excursion at Nordstrom at the Dallas Galleria in Dallas, Texas. I was working there at the time as a store support manager. His wife, Sammy and I hit it off and we clicked right away.”
When the production wrapped, Wall Dall said she kept in touch with another fellow Ewok cast member called, Debbie Carrington.
"We were lifelong friends since Jedi. Sadly, she passed away a few years ago," Wall Dahl said.
Wall Dahl says she was invited to attend a private screening of Return of the Jedi at 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles.
40 years later, Wall Dahl is working on a different project called, “Take 5.”
“It’s a platform opportunity I created combining diversity, inclusion and Star Wars to connect with people who have differences,” said Wall Dahl.
“Take 5” also addresses bullying, says Wall Dahl.
“We all aren't typical. Take 5, is five steps to take in approaching others with differences and relating to them with similarities,” said Wall Dahl. “I present part-time at schools, kid organizations, LGBT groups, and workplaces.”
Wall Dahl also has a Star Wars appearance scheduled for an appearance at the 2023 IntergalactiCON (Official) on June 2-4 in Rochester, New York.
“This was a lot of fun reminiscing down Return of the Jedi lane. Love from my galaxy to yours. Don't forget the Ewoks!” said Wall Dahl on the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars film “Return of the Jedi.”