Movie exploring teen mental health premieres at deadCenter Film Festival in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Filmmaker, Kyle Roberts attended the world premiere of his newest production, “What Rhymes With Reason” at the 23rd deadCenter Film Festival over the weekend in Oklahoma City.
Roberts is an Emmy Award-winning director and has over 20 years of experience in the film industry. He is the Founder and Creative Director of Reckless Abandonment Pictures LLC.
“What Rhymes With Reason” is a “faith-based adjacent,” coming-of-age, adventure genre film, that explores mental health in teens.
Roberts' latest production has been years in the works, but Roberts says he believes the project is finally being released at just the right time.
“Our mission for this film is to encourage much-needed conversations surrounding mental health told through an adventure lens you can watch with the whole family,” said Roberts.
Recent studies have shown that depression and anxiety in teens nearly doubled during the pandemic.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10-34.
The movie also partnered with 988, the nationwide suicide and mental health crisis 24/7 hotline. In Oklahoma, the calls are answered by licensed and certified health crisis specialists, who can also dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams.
Roberts knew there was a need for a film that spoke about mental health in young people.
When it came to casting, Roberts knew it would be vital in giving the project a voice that audiences of all ages could genuinely resonate with.
Gattlin Griffith leads the talented cast and delivers a solid performance as “Jesse Brandt” a teen struggling with thoughts of suicide amidst the aftermath of a life-altering tragedy.
“I personally struggle with mental health every day. This story is important, and I’m honored to breathe life into it,” said Griffith. “The darkness is in all of us, but does not have to define us.”
Katie Burgess plays his sister, “Savannah Brandt,” who battles with extreme anxiety. The Oklahoma-based actress brings the film a strong and truthful portrayal of how anxiety can be so debilitating. Burgess has spoken openly about her journey with mental health.
“I’m so glad that we are finally discussing all of this, because it’s dangerous for kids to feel left alone when they’re dealing with things that feel impossible to overcome,” said Burgess.
Ricardo Hurtado hails from Los Angeles and is known for the character, “Freddie” in the Nickelodeon television series School of Rock in 2016. Hurtado was perfectly cast as “Billy Brandt,” who seems to need the connection he finds through social media. The humor that Hurtado exudes through his character and his comic timing lights up each of his scenes, said one audience member.
Giselle Torres is an actress and singer-songwriter from New York City. Torress plays “Reena Jones,” a high schooler who processes her trauma and pain through music. She brought her vocal talents to the role and created a character with a natural, quirkiness and an artistic, depth.
LaRonn Marzett plays “Eli Foster,” the pastor’s kid. Marzett brought dimension to a role, that Hollywood media often portrays stereotypically. The actor says he understands what experiencing deep loss is like.
“I lost my mom to breast cancer at a young age. That was a major transition through adolescence trying to figure out my own identity without her,” said Marzett.
Juan Graterol plays “Zachary Jones,” who is working through his rage and confronting his abusive past. In many ways, Graterol is one of the biggest surprises of the entire cast. While Graterol’s castmates have known credits and have been working in the industry for years, he has only appeared in six films. Yet, his portrayal of “Zach” in the film was raw, authentic and powerful.
After a successful screening at the deadCenter Film Festival, Roberts is hoping to get the movie distribution so the story can reach audiences everywhere.