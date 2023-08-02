The microphone rapper Cardi B is seen on camera throwing at a fan in Las Vegas is now up for auction on eBay.
Video of Cardi B went viral over the weekend after a fan allegedly threw a drink at the musician, who then retaliated by throwing her microphone at the fan.
The incident comes after several separate cases of things being thrown at musicians.
The eBay listing for "Shure Anxient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person" already has bids of more than $90,000. The posting is also clear that proceeds from the sale will go to charity.
Scott Fisher, owner of The Wave, which was the audio company used for the Las Vegas show, is in possession of the microphone.
Fisher told TMZ the mic, which still works and originally cost $1,000, was easy to find in the crowd. Fisher added that the money from the sale will go to Wounded Warrior Project and non-profit Friendship Circle Las Vegas.
The fan hit in the incident has since filed a police report, claiming battery. Las Vegas Police did not include names but the report matched the address of the venue and the date of the incident, according to Billboard.