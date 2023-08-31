Local radio DJ brings a “Low Dough Show” with The Unlikely Candidates to T-Town

TULSA, Okla. -- Indie, alternative rock band, The Unlikely Candidates was the headliner at the Vanguard in downtown Tulsa on Thursday night.
The Brothers Moore, a Tulsa band was the opening act.
Tickets for this show were only $11 bucks.
The Low Dough Show concert was organized by The Edge DJ, Josh Venable and The Vanguard.
“We love doing Low Dough Shows for one reason. They're cheap!” said the program director and morning show DJ of the alternative radio station in Tulsa, Josh Venable.
Tonight’s Low Dough Show would not have been possible without the support of companies like Empire Slice, say event organizers.
“Tulsa has such a big live music scene that it's virtually impossible to see every concert you'd like. At least with these Low Dough Shows, we can help keep your cost down for concert therapy," said Venable.
Some insiders have stated that Venable will be running for mayor of Tulsa in the near future. With more "Low Dough Shows" on the horizon, Tulsa Metro's unlikely candidate may actually be a contender.