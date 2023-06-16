Local comic book fan hosts Tulsa Comic Book Swap on Father's Day

GLENPOOL, Okla. -- Nicholas Goltra is a local who says he is a big fan of comic books. Goltra is hosting the Tulsa Comic Book Swap on Father’s Day in Glenpool.
“Since I was old enough to ride my bicycle to Wizard's Asylum in Tulsa, I've been hooked on comics. I bought my first spawn comics from there. My first mighty morphin power rangers comics as well,” said Goltra.
The event will be exclusively for comic books and comic artists, says Goltra. It will be a great place to buy, sell and trade comic books.
He adds that there will be over 1K in comic book-related giveaways and a comic book artist on location to sketch your favorite superhero. Goltra says that live YouTube podcasters will be streaming at the swap. There will also be food trucks on site.
“It'll feature 21 comic book-only vendors along with five comic book artists,” said Goltra.
Goltra believes it will be a great event to bring Dad on Father’s Day.
The event is free to the public and will take place at Glenpool Conference Center, on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.