James Earl Jones' brother: 'Green Country, May the 4th be with you'

May the 4th Be With You is the day that every Star Wars fan from different generations, all over the world, celebrate George Lucas’ multimedia, universal franchise.
The storyline that takes place in a galaxy far, far away ultimately centers around family.
FOX23 spoke with a family member of one of the actors who has voiced one of the lead characters in every single star wars film and television show.
James Earl Jones voices Darth Vader, a Lord of the Sith, from the dark side, a human cyborg and a father. A father of twins.
James Earl Jones is an actor with one of the most iconic Hollywood voices of all time. He is also the voice actor for Mufasah from The Lion King, he appeared in Field of Dreams as Terrance Man and King Jaffe Joffer in Coming 2 America.
Matthew Earl Jones is James’ half-brother. Both, have different mothers and share the same father.
FOX23 asked Matthew if he hears Vader’s voice or his brother's when he watches Star Wars.
“No, he sounds like Jim. He does. It's really an interesting perspective,” said Matthew.
James Earl Jones reportedly made $7,000 from his voice work in the original film. He recorded all his dialogue in just two-and-a-half hours. The actor didn’t get a credit for his voicework on A New Hope and Star Wars: Episode V-The Empire Strikes Back.
“He didn't take the credit. So it wasn't until it came out on television the first time that you saw, you know, Darth Vader and he had the actor the parentheses, the voice of James Earl Jones,” recalls Matthew.
FOX23 asked Matthew if he is actually a Star Wars fan.
“Is anyone, not? Is anyone not, a Star Wars fan? I prefer the early Star Wars. I'm kind of a purist for those original episodes,” said Matthew.
The award-winning actor, James Earl Jones is 92-years-old now.
“He's doing great. He's doing great,” said Matthew. “You know, they just named a Broadway theater after him. Which is quite an honor. And it's actually the theater where he said his first line 16 years ago or something. And he's enjoying retired life surrounded by people who love and adore him. I saw him in early March. He invited me up for my birthday. So it was great to spend time with him. He's enjoying a well-deserved retirement.”
Matthew also has also had an extensive career in film production for almost 33 years, working in Japan, New York, and Los Angeles.
Currently, Matthew is the Arizona Film commissioner.
“As the film commissioner, I'm the first point of contact. So, if you want to film in Arizona, I'm the person to call,” said Matthew. “We recently had a tax credit go into effect and so we're seeing a lot more interest in Arizona.”
Matthew then took a moment to commend Oklahoma film.
“You guys have been doing very well. You're seeing places other than New York and LA where people are filming. And so we have had this renaissance,” said Matthew.
James' younger brother is incredibly proud of his legendary work as an actor in the entertainment industry.
Matthew says, "it's phenomenal that Darth Vader will live forever," through LucasFilm productions. "But, what I think he really is, you know, is a kind, warm humble man and I think that's what most people have not had the pleasure of getting to know. They know him as the artist and phenomenal actor, but he is truly humble, kind, soft-spoken man,” said Matthew.