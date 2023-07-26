How true events behind film Oppenheimer inspired local WWII vet to hold annual VJ Day celebrations

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Frank Riesinger is from Broken Arrow, he is almost 100 and remembers Victory Over Japan Day or VJ Day in Okla. vividly, as if it was yesterday. He has marked the importance of that day by holding the only annual celebrations in the country for the last eight years in Broken Arrow.
VJ Day is when the Japanese surrendered to the United States during World War II (WWII) on Aug. 14, 1945.
Many historians have stated that WWII was the deadliest conflict in human history, involving over 30 countries. The six-year battle for humanity and freedom was between Nazi Germany, Japan and Italy, against the whole world.
The iconic Kiss photo was taken on VJ Day, 1945 in New York City, Times Square, when the United States was celebrating the end of the war.
Meanwhile, in downtown Tulsa, a 17-year-old Riesinger was on furlough with the Army Air Corps. He was training to fly a B29 navigator and was expected to be deployed into an infantry unit to invade Japan on October 1, 1945.
Riesinger was visiting with family for a few days on Aug. 14, 1945, before heading back for training. He was in his father’s jewelry shop located on the fourth floor of the Orpheum Theater building, between Main and Boston, with his five-year-old brother, Teddy.
“When about 3:30 or 4:00 o'clock in the afternoon, we heard shouting and horns honking through the open windows. We looked out and saw rice paper and ticker tape falling like snow,” said Riesinger. “They broke into our office and announced that the Japanese surrendered. The war is over! Teddy and I took the elevator down and on the streets of Tulsa we celebrated and there were thousands of people out in the streets celebrating. Girls were going up and down the street, the sidewalks in conga lines. And it was thrilling to be there with that celebration of the end of the war."
Riesinger says everyone celebrated all afternoon and into the evening.
The emotions of the first VJ Day, 78-years ago are still very much alive within Riesinger.
It is the perfect timing for the Oppenheimer film release and the true events that inspired the movie are very connected to Riesingher’s life.
The storyline in the feature film is about the top-secret Manhattan Project, where Oppenheimer and several scientists worked on developing the atomic bomb.
On July 16, 1945, Oppenheimer witnessed the first test of the atomic bomb, Trinity. In August of 1945, the bombs were used against Japan in an attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Japan.
“Had the bombs not worked and had they not surrendered, we were going to invade Japan on October 1st, and I would have been in the invasion at that time,” said Riesinger with tears in his eyes. “I didn't have to invade Japan.”
Riesinger believes this will be the last year he will be able to hold the VJ Day celebration. His biggest wish is that Aug. 14 will officially become a national VJ Day holiday. He is calling Veterans of WWII to attend and he is inviting the public to come celebrate this poignant day in history.
The event will be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Kirkland Theater in Broken Arrow.
“Our special guest speaker this year will be, Colonel Brand Carter and the 145 Army Quintet will be performing at the celebration,” said Riesingher.
Sen. Mullin issued a statement in regard to Riesinger and the VJ Day event.
"Our country remains forever indebted to the Greatest Generation," said U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin. "These heroes, including my Papaw and countless Oklahomans, preserved liberty, dignity, and freedom for the world. We must continue to honor their perseverance and sacrifice in the face of pure evil. Thank you to Mr. Riesinger from Broken Arrow for his continued dedication to remembering and honoring our troops and thank you to the families who still carry their loved ones in their hearts. May God continue to bless our great nation."
Senator Lankford also sent the following statement on VJ Day and Riesinger.
“August 14th marks the 78th anniversary of VJ Day that ended World War II. This was one of the most consequential days in history and our community is privileged to have a veteran like Frank Riesinger who not only lived that day in 1945, but has let it live on in his heart," said Rep. Kevin Hern. "I’m so grateful for all the veterans who fought and died to secure VJ Day for our nation. It’s an honor to have precious WWII veterans like Frank ensure our history is preserved and our veterans are respected.”