Cast of Chicago The Drag Musical will ‘razzle dazzle 'em’ in encore performance in T-Town

TULSA, Okla. -- The cast of Chicago The Drag Musical will be taking to the stage for an encore performance this Friday evening, Aug. 18.
The show is produced by Allen McCool with B&Z Productions, directed by Knikki Nash and features 11 performers.
Along with directing, Nash also portrays the character, Matron Momma Morton.
“The first performance I was shaking like a leaf in the wind. This was my first time directing and I wanted the show to be well received. People of walks of life loved this production. All the screams of laughter and applause let me know we were on to something big,” said Nash.“That response let me know, not only did I enjoy this production, but Tulsa loves this production. We were so happy and couldn’t wait to do it again.”
Sasha Turrelle plays the role of Katalin Helinszki.
“She is a Hungarian circus performer but in our version, she's a ballerina and she's not a very good ballerina,” said Turrelle. “The experience working with the Chicago cast has been amazing.”
Turrelle is originally from Ukraine.
“My Russian friends who live here in Tulsa came out to see me in Chicago and they loved it!” said Turrelle.
Nash says she is incredibly proud of the cast.
“I chose each individual and we didn’t hold any auditions. I scouted through drag shows and videos online. I knew each person was talented before they even hit the stage. I had a vision and this cast brought it to life,” said Nash. “Bosston and Koryn taught choreography. Cody McCoy stepped in to help with acting and facial expressions. Sasha helped with our media and advertising. Each person of the cast is multi-talented. I keep saying, ‘They did this.’ They all brought something extra to the table. Getting to know each cast member on a more personal level. Also inspiring some of the performers that haven’t done live theater to step out of the box and try something new.”
Nash says McCool had already produced and directed the stage play “5 Lesbians Eat a Quiche.”
“It has successfully ran periodically for the past two years. We sat down and went over ideas for Chicago the drag musical. I told him my vision was a very polished, diverse, cast of drag entertainers capable of acting and singing live,” said Nash. “I wanted to show Tulsa that drag performers can do so much more than lip sync. We are not just drag artists, we are entertainers.”
Nash says the support from the community has been overwhelming. Studio 308, Priscilla’s of Tulsa, Sasha Turrell, Cody McCoy have sponsored the musical production.
“We are also currently looking for more sponsors as we are one of the only theatre companies that provides a show pay for their cast,” said Nash.
McCool and Nash hope that other sponsors will follow suit, as they would love to continue bringing the show to other venues and be able to pay their performers for their time, talent and hard work.
Nash says, “Chicago The Drag Musical, is well thought out, campy and fun for most ages,” and the audience can, “expect to be blown away.
As far as the cast, "We can’t wait! The whole cast is excited," said Nash.
The encore to Chicago The Drag Musical will be held on Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Studio 308 in downtown Tulsa. Audience members must be 16 and up.
Nash believes that the show is bringing something new to Tulsa theater.
She is forever grateful for the experience and believes that the production is an opportunity for growth in the LGBTQIA+ community.