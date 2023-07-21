Animal lovers holding Paws in Need Tulsa fundraiser at Cains Ballroom

JB Watkins will host Rockin’ Down the Highway at Cains Ballroom on Sunday, July 30. This fundraiser will be for Paws In Need Tulsa, a non-profit “aiming to provide comfort, care, and hope to Tulsa-area homeless pets.”
“Our mission is to send homeless animals that are in our area to states where they don't have the overpopulation problem like they have here,” said Andrea Kyle, president and founder of Paws in Need Tulsa.
This is the second year that the fundraiser will be held at Cains.
This year concert will feature bands, The Scissortails, the Brad James Band, WHiRLiGiG and The Dirtboxwailers.
Organizers say this is an all-ages event that starts at 2 p.m.
“It's family-friendly. It's a Sunday event. There's a kids' corner, there's going to be games, face painters. We're going to have really great auction items for sale, a 50-50 raffle merchandise and games as well,” said Kyle.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.