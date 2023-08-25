This football season, FOX23 and your Oklahoma Ford Dealers are giving you a chance to win a new Ford F-150!
- Complete the registration form above. You can enter each week from now until November 24, 2023. (There will be one 2-week entry period from October 27 - November 10.)
- On Fridays, FOX23 will pick a weekly winner in a random drawing and announce the winner’s name in a commercial break during FOX23 News at 6. (There will be no weekly winner selected on November 3. For the Entry Round of November 17 - November 24, the announcement will appear during FOX23 News at 9 on November 24.)
- Then, watch the opening kickoff of the Ford Game of the Week on FOX23. The longer the return, the bigger the prize! If the opening kickoff is returned for a touchdown, that week’s prize is a brand new 2023 Ford F-150! See the Official Rules by clicking the Terms & Conditions link below the entry form for a complete description of how the prizes are determined. The next Ford Game of the Week is Rice @ Texas on Saturday, September 2, at 2:30 PM on FOX23.