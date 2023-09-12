The 2023 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 28 - October 8, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!
Prize Descriptions
One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive:
- Two (2) Mega Ride Passes
- Four (4) Advance Gate Admission Tickets
- Eight (8) Advance Ride Coupon Books (20 coupons in each book)
Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is $335.00.
One (1) VIP Prize winner will receive:
- (2) Mega Ride Passes
- (4) Advance Gate Admission Tickets
Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the VIP Prize is $215.00.
Two (2) First Prize winners will each receive:
- (4) Advance Gate Admission Tickets
- (2) Advance Ride Coupon Books (20 coupons in each book)
Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the First Prize is $130.00.
Entry Period: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT to Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.