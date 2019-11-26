Flexibility in the workplace is becoming a major perk for employees. Some companies do a better job than others when it comes to flexible jobs — but which ones?

FlexJobs recently released their list of top companies with flexible jobs and if you’re looking for that kind of employment, it’s a great resource.

These Companies Are Tops at Hiring for Flexible Jobs

A “flexible job” is a position that typically allows you to adjust when, how or where you work. Top career fields for flexible jobs include computer and IT, sales, medical and more.

The list of companies who rate highest for hiring flexible jobs features a wide range of employers, from companies like Amazon to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

This list is based on an analysis of over 52,000 companies’ flexible jobs posting history in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2019, and October 31, 2019. FlexJobs believes these companies are likely to be strong recruiters for flexible job positions in 2020 as well. Let’s take a look:

To get the most out of your search for flexible employment, you may want to consider a FlexJobs subscription. Paid membership plans start at $14.95 a month, but could be well worth it.

Here are some of the features that FlexJobs offers:

Scam-free job postings

No commission-only jobs

No distracting advertisements

Don’t want to pay for a subscription? Go directly to the websites of the companies that are hiring and sign up for their job alerts.

