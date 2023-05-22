SALINA, Okla. — Work has started to replace the 29,000-square-foot health facility in Salina.
The Cherokee Nation is footing the bill for the $35 million center that more than triples the size of the current center.
In December 2021, Chief Chuck Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner signed legislation investing $440 million into three health care capital improvement projects, including this center.
The new center will feature 12 exam rooms for primary care, a drive-thru pharmacy, space for dental and optometry care, a demonstration kitchen for community cooking classes, an outdoor walking trail and helipad.
“Building this new, two-story health center in Salina completes our work to have all new or expanded health centers for our citizens across the reservation,” Chief Hoskin said.
“This new health center will offer Salina and the surrounding communities access to more services with more space to better serve our citizens,” Deputy Chief Warner said.
Originally, the health center in Salina started in the mid-1980s in a strip mall with about 25 employees.
In the past year, however, Salina Health Center had 50,000 patient visits.
Cherokee Nation conducted focus groups with the Salina health staff to hear about their needs at the current facility.
“The staff at Salina have been so patient and appreciative of all the improvements over the years, and we are excited to finally build them a space that is reflective of the extraordinary work they already do,” said Dr. Stephen Jones, executive director of Cherokee Nation Health Services.
The current Salina Health Center employs about 110 health care staff. This project will create 400 to 500 new jobs.
“I’m so excited that Cherokee Nation is bringing a wellness program to Mayes County, where services have not always existed for our citizens, and I can’t wait to see this health center opened and utilized,” Cherokee Nation District 15 Councilor Danny Callison said.
The center is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.