The St. Jude Dream Home opens for tours this weekend.
When you buy a $100 ticket, you have a chance to win the brand-new home in the Stone Canyon neighborhood in Owasso, worth $620 thousand. All funds raised help families with children fighting cancer.
The Dream Home’s grand opening is Saturday at 9 a.m. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Joe Antis, president of Shaw Homes, showed FOX23 the one-story, 3,000-square foot, four bedroom, three and a half bath Sequoyah floor plan.
“I think one of the things that hits you when you walk in the front door is the vaulted great room with the vaulted patio out the back,” said Antis.
“You get a great sight line in the front door, beams in the great room, so it's really neat when you walk in, what you see, then you turn the corner and see this amazing kitchen, which our designers put together with great colors and great finishes.”
Antis said people are used to having game rooms upstairs, but the game room in the Dream Home is downstairs. He said more people have said they want everything on one level.
“The game room is right off the dining nook, and right next to the primary suite,” said Antis.
Antis said the primary suite consists of a large bedroom and an amazing master bath, with an expansive ceiling and all glass shower.
“We have that snooze alarm we like to call it. You can walk through the master, bathroom, closet out through the laundry,” said Antis.
The floor plan offers privacy, with a split bedroom floorplan. The primary suite is on one side of the home, and the other three bedrooms are on the other side.
The Dream Home sits on a beautiful lot in Stone Canyon.
“Every time I come up here, I'm amazed at what an awesome place it is,” said Antis. “It's a beautiful homesite, a beautiful neighborhood, all sorts of amenities, really wonderful.”
You can reserve your St. Jude Dream Home ticket now at dreamhome.org, or call 1-800-853-1470.
FOX23 will draw the winner of the home in a live broadcast on FOX23 Sunday June 25.