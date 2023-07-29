TULSA, Okla. — Comedy acts with the Blue Whale Comedy Festival came to a wrap Saturday night.
The eighth annual Blue Whale Comedy Festival was in the Tulsa Arts District for three days and wrapped up the comedy acts on Saturday.
Guthrie Green Program Manager Derek Combs directs the festival and said they had more than 75 performers.
"We have seven headlining comedians and over 75 comics who submitted to be in the festival,” Combs said.
The festival’s headlining acts included Sarah Sherman of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Joe Pera from the Adult Swim show ‘Joe Pera Talks With You,’ and Fahim Anwar who's film and TV credits include ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,’ ‘Neighbors,’ and ‘Drunk History.’
Combs said many of the comedians at the festival came from right here in Oklahoma.
Bixby comedian Rosco said it was a good opportunity to catch up with his friends.
"It's just hanging out with the other comics. It's a good opportunity. I'm on the road all the time. So, it's good to be home and just hang out with your friends you don't always get to see all the time,” Rosco said.
Cameron Buchholtz from Oklahoma City has performed standup at the festival for the past seven years.
"It’'s a rad opportunity for Tulsa. And the way the comedy scene has grown here with two comedy clubs and this festival, there's a lot going on, and having the headliner shows at Cain’s Ballroom, you know, there's no better venue,” Buchholtz said.
This was Edrick George's first time performing in a comedy festival. His favorite part has been watching other comedians.
"To see so many different performers, not only performers I know, but new performers as well, to have a conversation with them that I can relate with, but to study their artform,” George said.
The festival was presented by Guthrie Green, who said it's Oklahoma’s largest comedy festival centered around the historic Cain’s Ballroom.
"Everyone knows this venue as obviously the home of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, but you see your favorite bands here, but ever since Blue Whale became a thing in 2014, you've seen more standup in the space. I think it's great for that. I love the fact that we can activate other venues that you wouldn't expect to be live standup spaces,” Combs said.
Other spaces at the festival included Cain’s Side Stage, Soundponoy, Inner Circle, Hunt Club, Chimera, Low Down and Guthrie Green.