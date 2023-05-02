EDMOND, Okla. — Daniel McCain is taking over the role his brother held as a school resource officer at Oklahoma Christian School.
Deputy Jeremy McCain died March 10 when his car crashed into a metal gate, which went through the windshield of his patrol car.
After his death, Jeremy's brother Daniel, a former Deputy with Oklahoma County, decided to come back to the agency.
Deputy Dan, as students call him, started his first day at the school Monday.
"I could never take my brothers place here at Oklahoma Christian," Daniel said. "But if I can make an impact on just a few of these kids' lives, I can't think of a better way to honor Jeremy's memory."
Dan McCain actually served at Oklahoma Christian before his brother did, and was the school's first resource officer. He left the sheriff's office after 11 years of service in 2017 to serve in Afghanistan.
"If I got promoted, he filled that space behind me. If I got promoted again, he filled that space behind me. Same thing with coming to be a school resource officer, which was one of my greatest achievements," Daniel said.