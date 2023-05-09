BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow City Manager visited KRMG to break some big news for BA residents.
City Manager Michael Spurgeon said in an interview with KRMG, he had spoken with the city council on Tuesday and the company looking to build and reopen Bell's amusement Park has decided not to move forward.
Spurgeon said they told him they are actually hoping to sell the 102 acres they had previously announced to be using to revamp and reopen Bell's.
"They engaged a local realtor to actually help them sell the land," Spurgeon said.
Spurgeon said, despite their being an announcement they were bringing the well-loved local amusement park back, the company never submitted an application to do so.
"I think they seriously looked at it," Spurgeon said. "But, they said they will be focusing more on projects within their portfolio."
He said the company will work to sell the property and if they cant, they'll look at options for it in the future.