TULSA, Okla. -- A 74-year-old woman was not in the mood to be robbed on a Saturday morning, July 8, 2023.
Around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a call for an Attemped Robbery in Progress at the CVS on 15th and Utica.
The 74-year-old woman told police that she was in her vehicle when she saw a man fall off his bike.
Then the man suddenly stood up and walked over to the woman's SUV and hit the passenger side panel, the woman recalled.
The woman said that she got out of the vehicle and the man yelled at her.
According to the woman, the man got so wound up before going to the side door and grabbing her purse. Then he placed himself in the SUV and tried to drive off.
The woman said she grabbed the man's hair and managed to drag him out of her vehicle.
The woman told police that the man then struck her face and she fell to the ground. He took off from the CVS parking lot with the woman's purse.
Investigators confirmed that the story the 74-year-old woman gave, matched the surveillence video from the local businesses.
Tulsa Police say that the suspect who tried to drive off with the woman's SUV is Cody Bettis. Officers searched for Bettis and finally on July 11 he was located near South Trenton Avenue and East 14th Street and he was arrested.
Bettis was arrested for 2nd Degree Burglary and Marijuana Possession.
Police say that a "good samaritan found the victim's purse and returned it to her."