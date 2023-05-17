LANGSTON, Okla. — At 15-years-old Shania Muhammad has hit the ground running.
She graduated from Langston University this May with a bachelor's degree in Family and Consumer Sciences.
"It feels amazing!" Shania said. "I did not see myself here at first."
She also has two associates degrees, one from Oklahoma City Community College and another from Langston University.
"It took two and a half years for all three degrees," she said.
All these accomplishments, in part, thanks to the pandemic.
Shania was in public school until 7th grade, when the pandemic hit. She continued her schooling at home, through her dad's program Prep One Collegiate Academy.
Shania was one of three in her family to graduate from Langston this May. Her diploma also came with the title of youngest person to ever graduate from the historically black university.
"It took a lot of work, but seeing the finish line, seeing all three of my kids across the stage together at Langston University, was a surreal moment," Elijah Muhammad, Shania’s father, said.
Shania's younger brother is following a similar path, getting both his high school diploma and his associates degree at 13 years old, just weeks after Shania.
If you are reading this wondering how they did it, Shania also has the answer to that.
She is about to publish a book titled "Read, Write, Listen: 13 in College, How I Did It."
"It basically goes over the basic blueprint of how I even got started," she said.
In the meantime, Shania is pursuing a master's degree at Langston.
"Something I tell people is anytime you walk into a new room, or a new challenge, or an unknown, or foreign ground, you always think of all the bad things that can happen... switch it to thinking what would happen if everything went good."